JCI Dhaka Heritage holds chain handover ceremony 

The former president of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Dhaka Heritage chapter Nahida Akter (2021) has handed over the Local President chain to the newly elected President Md Fazle Munim (2022).

An event was organized on the occasion, in the presence of the President of JCI Bangladesh (2022) Niaz Morshed Elite, at Buet Graduate Club in Banani, Dhaka, on 4 February.

JCI Bangladesh's National Committee and members of other chapters were present on the occasion.

At the same time, the first general member meeting of JCI Dhaka Heritage Chapter for 2022 was held where the newly appointed board members were sworn in and the action plan for 2022 was discussed.

Newly elected President Md Fazle Munim said, "We will focus on various skill development projects this year."

Meanwhile, President of JCI Bangladesh (2022) Niaz Morshed Elite said, "There is no alternative to networking for personal development or social development. And JCI is working as a great platform for networking in the national and international arena."

Junior Chamber International (JCI) is a non-profit organization of enterprising youth aged 18-40.

JCI is headquartered in St Louis, Missouri, US.

It has activities in more than 120 countries. It has more than two lakh members in the world.

At present, there are more than 25 local chapters of JCI working in Bangladesh. Of these, JCI Dhaka West is the largest and oldest.