JCI Dhaka Heritage holds chain handover ceremony 

Corporates

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 12:19 pm

JCI Dhaka Heritage holds chain handover ceremony 

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 12:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The former president of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Dhaka Heritage chapter Nahida Akter (2021) has handed over the Local President chain to the newly elected President Md Fazle Munim (2022).

An event was organized on the occasion, in the presence of the President of JCI Bangladesh (2022) Niaz Morshed Elite, at Buet Graduate Club in Banani, Dhaka, on 4 February. 

JCI Bangladesh's National Committee and members of other chapters were present on the occasion. 

At the same time, the first general member meeting of JCI Dhaka Heritage Chapter for 2022 was held where the newly appointed board members were sworn in and the action plan for 2022 was discussed.

Newly elected President Md Fazle Munim said, "We will focus on various skill development projects this year."

Meanwhile, President of JCI Bangladesh (2022) Niaz Morshed Elite said, "There is no alternative to networking for personal development or social development. And JCI is working as a great platform for networking in the national and international arena."

Junior Chamber International (JCI) is a non-profit organization of enterprising youth aged 18-40. 

JCI is headquartered in St Louis, Missouri, US. 

It has activities in more than 120 countries. It has more than two lakh members in the world. 

At present, there are more than 25 local chapters of JCI working in Bangladesh. Of these, JCI Dhaka West is the largest and oldest.

Economy

JCI Dhaka Heritage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

3h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

3h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

3h | Habitat
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

21h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

21h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

21h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad