JCI Dhaka East forms new board for 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 04:56 pm

JCI Dhaka East has formed its new board for 2022 at the General Assembly held at Gulshan Club on Saturday.

The new board led by Local President (elect) Tahsin Azim Shezan were officially sworn into office at an oath taking ceremony, reads a press release.

The 13-member board includes immediate past local president Eazaz Mohammed and Secretary General Tanjina Tuli. 

Minhaj Ahmed will serve as the Local Executive Vice President. The vice president's office will be held by Salma Akter Hira, Sazzad un Newaz Rafi and Maruf Hossain.  Nuzhatul Kawnain will serve as the GLC while Shahmina Isha Mannan will assume office as the treasurer. Nahida Hoque, Mohammad Alamin, Shamima Nasreen Shompa and Kazi Shah Muzakker Ahmedul will serve the board as Directors. As the Training Commissioner Sanama Faiz will join the board.

The event was graced by special guests from the national board of JCI Bangladesh including National Executive Vice Presidents Ismat Jahan Lisa and Erfan Haque, National Secretary General Rumana Chowdhury, National Vice Presidents Mahmud Un Nabi and Abdullah Safi, National Training Commissioner Seyed Mosayeb Alam, Chairperson of JCI Bangladesh Development Council Akif Maher, National Directors Wasif Wahed, Khadiza Akter and Kazi Fahad. 

Past Local President and 2017 National President Ahmed A Rahman was also present on the occasion.

Local Presidents of JCI Dhaka West, JCI Dhaka Young, JCI Dhaka Independent, JCI Dhaka Uptown and JCI Dhaka Aspire also joined in the event. Prior to the event the 4th General Members Meeting of the chapter took place with the presence of the majority of general members to conclude the general affairs for 2021.

 JCI is a worldwide membership-based non-profit organisation of young active citizens aged 18 to 40 who are dedicated to creating positive change in their communities and JCI Dhaka East is among the founding local chapters of JCI Bangladesh.

