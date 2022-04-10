JCI Dhaka Astral holds 1st general members meeting of the year

JCI Dhaka Astral has hosted their first general members meeting of the year recently.

Local President Syeda Shah Gufta Naz presided over the GMM held at Nascent Gardenia Baridhara on 5 April, reads a press release.

Executive board presented their Plan of Action & Budget of the year 2022 and reports of its 1st quarter activities and the treasury were also presented.

The event was attended by guests from the National board of JCI Bangladesh, National Vice President Seyed Mosayeb Alam, National Treasurer Ismat Jahan and National Vice President M Kamrul Chowdhury. Local Presidents of JCI Dhaka South, JCI Dhaka Central, JCI Dhaka Elite, JCI Dhaka Uptown and JCI Dhaka Achievers.

During the meeting, Khandker Nayemul Hassan was appointed and officially sworn into the office through oath as Local Director of JCI Dhaka Astral.

Prior to the event an insightful Training session on "JCI Discover" was conducted by the National Treasurer, JCI Bangladesh Ismat Jahan, with the presence of a bunch of members from different local organisations of JCI Bangladesh.