JCI Dhaka Aspire holds 1st GMM for 2022

TBS Report
28 March, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 04:41 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Local organisation of International nonprofit organisation JCI Bangladesh, JCI Dhaka Aspire has conducted its first General Members Meeting (GMM) for the year 2022 Wednesday (23 March) at a city hotel.

JCI Dhaka Aspire's 2022 Local President Shovona Shahid presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

National Vice President and IPLP Kamrul Islam Chowdhury and other board members and general members of the chapter were also present in the GMM.

The GMM started with the presentation of JCI Creed, Mission and Vision.

Introduction of new members, oath taking of new board members, discussion of the upcoming and ongoing projects, events and activities were discussed and presented in the agenda of the meeting, the release also states.

JCI Bangladesh is an international organisation comprising active citizens aged 18-40 who work together, are engaged and committed to creating impact in their communities through making positive changes.

