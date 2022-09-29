JCI Ctg Youth Summit kicks off

TBS Report
29 September, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2022, 09:46 pm

Former presidents of Junior Chamber of International (JCI) Chattogram, Raisul Uddin Saikat, Tipu Sultan Sikder, Shahidul Mostafa Chowdhury Mizan, Shihab Malek, Jasim Ahmed, and Mohammad Gias, inaugurate the JCI Chattogram Youth Summit, cutting a ribbon at the GEC Convention Centre in the port city Thursday. Photo: Courtesy/TBS
Former presidents of Junior Chamber of International (JCI) Chattogram, Raisul Uddin Saikat, Tipu Sultan Sikder, Shahidul Mostafa Chowdhury Mizan, Shihab Malek, Jasim Ahmed, and Mohammad Gias, inaugurate the JCI Chattogram Youth Summit, cutting a ribbon at the GEC Convention Centre in the port city Thursday. Photo: Courtesy/TBS

A three-day "JCI Chattogram Youth Summit" kicked off Thursday at the GEC Convention Centre in the port city with the aim of nurturing a next generation of entrepreneurs.

Junior Chamber of International (JCI) Chattogram organised the event which will remain open for all from 10am to 7pm every day till 1 October.

The organisation's former presidents, Raisul Uddin Saikat, Tipu Sultan Sikder, Shahidul Mostafa Chowdhury Mizan, Shihab Malek, Jasim Ahmed, and Mohammad Gias, inaugurated the event, cutting a ribbon.

The summit consists of four events – Young Entrepreneur Fair, Job Fair for Youth, Training and seminars, and Startup Idea Test, announced JCI Chattogram President, Shan Shahed.

He said, "Participating in these events, young entrepreneurs will come to know how to start their new ventures, what the barriers are, and how to overcome them."

JCI Secretary Ismail Munna said there are 50 stalls of young entrepreneurs participating in the summit. Employers from the country's top 10 companies will also be present at the event, which will allow young graduate candidates job opportunities in their dream companies.

