JCI Chittagong hold its 1st GMM in paperless, plastic less method

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 05:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Chittagong held its 1st general members meeting (GMM) on Saturday (9 March) at the Radisson Blu Chittagong Bay view without using paper & plastic bottle.

"I'm excited to announce the launch of our paperless & plastic less general members meeting initiative. In our commitment to sustainability and efficiency, we are taking proactive steps to reduce our environmental footprint and streamline our processes," JCI Chittagong President Ismail Munna said.

The meeting was carried forward through transitioning to digital documentation and communication methods wherever possible. Electronic files, online collaboration tools, and digital LED display were used to minimize our reliance on paper, reads a press release.

Past presidents, current president, SG, EVP, VP, EC members, directors, treasurer and general members of JCI Chittagong attended the programme where they have discussed about meeting agenda's, forecasted treasury budget & Plan of action for the year 2024.

National President of JCI Bangladesh Imran Kadir, Founder President JCI Chittagong Niaz Morshed Elite and JCI Chittagong President Mohammad Ismail Munna handed over the token of appreciation awards to the best members, who have contributed to the JCI Chittagong with their dedication, hard work and connectivity.

