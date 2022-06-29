JCI Chittagong distributes educational materials among children

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Chittagong distributed educational materials among 150 students of Charulata Bidyapith in the port city on Tuesday (28 June).

Addressing the children, JCI Chittagong President Shan Shahed said JCI Chittagong will always be by the side in any cooperation for the future development of the children.

JCI Chittagong President Shaan Shahed, Vice President Ashraf Bunty, Vice President Ayaz Islam, Secretary General Ismail Munna, Director Nahid Moin, General Members Rahi Mahmud, Faria Akbar, Ali Shipon, Anjum Silva, Sadaf Rahman. Members of Charulata Bidyapith were present on the occasion.