JCI is a school for creating leadership

Terming Chattogram Junior Chamber of International (JCI) a school for creating leadership, JCI leaders said that it would work as a chamber of youths.

JCI Bangladesh National President Niaz Morshed Elite Friday said JCI now has 28 local organisations.

He was speaking as the keynote speaker at the JCI Chain Handover ceremony at the Radisson Blu Hotel Friday evening in Chattogram.

The immediate past President of JCI Md Tipu Sultan Shikdar handed over the chain to the newly elected President Abu Bakar Shahed (Shaan).

Elite, also the 2022 National President, said "We will open more chapters outside Dhaka like Barishal, Sylhet, Cox's Bazar etc so that our young generation get involved to bring positive changes in society and all the citizens experience the positive outcome from those activities. Besides, we are working on loan facilities for young entrepreneurs, so that they can get loans easily."

JCI is a global organisation consisting of young active citizens aged between 18 and 40, engaged in development activities of society.

In this event, the lawmaker of the Chattogram-8 Moslem Uddin was present as chief guest.

He said that there are no incidents of theft and robbery in rural areas due to the economic development. As the citizens of the country have become self-dependent, there are hardly any unemployed people. Now everyone has income.

In his speech as a special guest, Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam suggested thinking big and learning how to become leaders and entrepreneurs.

"The next generation must be skilled and know electrical and mechanical things. They should not only study BBA or MBA. We must prepare ourselves for the knowledge-based economy," he said.

Abu Bakar Shahed and Mohammed Ismail Munna were elected as the President and General Secretary of the new committee of JCI Chattogram Cosmopolitan.

As the newly elected President Abu Bakar Shahed (Shaan) said "We will work consistently to spread the positiveness through our sustainable development work and events which we want to expand to the whole country."

In the event Khadizatul Anwar Sony MP was present as guest of honor. Renowned musician and actor Partha Barua, and JCI National Vice President Saif Uddowlah were present.

Among the past presidents, Raisul Uddin Saikat, Shihab Malek, Jasim Ahmed, Md Gias Uddin, Mashfiq Ahmed Rushad, Shahidul Mostafa Chowdhury Mizan and immediate past president Md Tipu Sultan Shikdar were present on the occasion.

Other office bearers are – Executive Vice President Mohammed Jalal Hossain, Vice President Mir Mohammed Nasir, Ashraf Uddin Bunty, Ayaz Islam Chowdhury, Local Training Officer SM Ishtiaqur Rahman, General Legal Council Razu Ahmed, Treasurer Junaid Ahmed Rahat, Abu Taiyeb, Mohammed Moin Uddin, Md Mohsin, Md Amzad Hossain, Ishtiaq Alam Chowdhury, Shahab Uddin Chowdhury and Omar Ali.