JCI Barishal holds first general members’ meeting

17 March, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 10:56 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

JCI Barisal, a local organisation of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh, organised their first general member's meeting (GMM) of the year on Saturday 16 March at a restaurant in Gulshan, Dhaka. 

 The meeting was led by their local president Jamil Khan, reads a press release. 

The JCI Bangladesh National President Imran Kadir, JCI Barishal chapter's mentor Steve Benedict D'Silva, immediate past local president of JCI Barishal Biplob Ghosh Rahul and other board members and general members of the chapter were also present at the GMM. 

 The GMM started with the presentation of the JCI creed, mission and vision. 

The introduction of new members, and discussion of the upcoming and ongoing projects, events and activities were discussed and presented in the agenda of the meeting. 

During the meeting, the president Jamil Khan presented the 2024 activity report and the treasurer Jayonto Bhushan presented the treasury report for 2024. 

Upon discussion among the board members, Sadia Mehjabin was selected as the Secretary-General, Isthi Ahmed as the Committee Chair, and Tipu Sultan as the Local Director for 2024. The GMM was accompanied by digital communication training and iftar mahfil. 
 

