JCI Barishal holds 2nd general members’ meeting

Corporates

Press Release
23 June, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 03:54 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

JCI Barisal, a local organisation of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh, organised their 2nd general member's meeting (GMM) of the year and members' family day out on 21  June, Friday at hotel Sandy in Kuakata, Patuakhali.

The meeting was led by their local president Jamil Khan, reads a press release. 

The JCI Barishal chapter's mentor Steve Benedict D'Silva (joined online), immediate past local president of JCI Barishal Biplob Ghosh Rahul and other board members and general members of the chapter were also present at the GMM. 

The GMM started with the presentation of the JCI creed, mission and vision. The introduction of new members, and discussion of the upcoming and ongoing projects, events and activities were discussed and presented in the agenda of the meeting. 

During the meeting, the President Jamil Khan presented the 2024 activity and treasury report for 2024. 

Earlier in the meeting, an MoU was signed between JCI Barishal and the hotel Sandy. 
The GMM was accompanied by a daylong team building, recreational and social activities organised for the local organisation's members and potential members. 

JCI Barishal continued their focus on coastal preservation efforts on June 22nd with a cleanup campaign at Kuakata's Sutki Palli sea beach, collecting 30 kg of trash alongside local community members. 

This follows their similar initiative on February 20th at St. Martin's Island, the country's only coral island. 

JCI Barishal also demonstrated their commitment to environmental sustainability with a tree plantation campaign at Patuakhali Medical College(PKMC) Campus on the same day, receiving significant support from their board members, general members, and Drs. Siddhartha Shankar Das and Ohiduzzaman Shamim, both Assistant Professors of Pediatrics at the PKMC.
 

