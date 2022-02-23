JCI Bangladesh inaugurates new chapter 'JCI Dhaka Ace'

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 04:23 pm

The inauguration ceremony and the first General Members' Meeting of JCI Dhaka Ace was held recently, at BUET Graduate Club in Banani of the capital. 

The newly appointed board members were sworn in and the action plan for 2022 was discussed in the meeting, read a press release.

Niaz Morshed Elite, national president of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh and Executive Director at Nagad; Fatima Akter Naz, chairperson of the Bangladesh Development Council, and other national officers of JCI Bangladesh attended the ceremony, along with all the other dignitaries.

A thirteen-member executive committee was introduced in the meeting where Fahim Ahmed was appointed as the local president of the chapter.

In addition to that, Zafir Shafiee Chowdhury was appointed as local executive vice president, Sinan Arefeen as local vice president, Sayed Rizban Hussain as local secretary general, Barrister Tazeen Nuwari Anwar as local general legal counsel, Tabassum Zaman as local treasurer, Nowab Md Aminul Haq as local training commissioner, Syed Mehedi Al Reza, Nur-E-Zaman Ayshik and Jubaer Talukder as local directors, and Abid Ashraf, Shoaib Bin Noor and Saraf Anjum Disha as local committee chairpersons in the committee.

Local President Fahim Ahmed said, "Our chapter's aim is to create impact, and in order to achieve that, we will focus on human resource development and economic growth."

Meanwhile, National President of JCI Bangladesh Niaz Morshed Elite said, "There is no alternative to networking for personal development or social development and JCI is working as a great platform for networking in the national and international arena."

Any interested young professionals or students can apply to join by messaging JCI Dhaka Ace's professional Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/jcidhakaace/

