JCI Bangladesh hosts Women of Inspiration Award 2024

Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh has organised the Women of Inspiration Award 2024 to honour and acknowledge the contributions of exceptional women who have made a significant impact in their respective fields.

The award ceremony was held at Hotel Le Méridien in Dhaka on Friday, 25 October where all JCI Bangladesh members from various local organisations participated spontaneously.

These women have demonstrated exemplary leadership, shown unwavering dedication to their goals, and have inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams.

The Women of Inspiration Award is a symbol of gratitude for their incredible influence on society and a celebration of their journey towards excellence.

The event included an award ceremony honouring outstanding female leaders of Bangladesh.

Awards were handed to 10 remarkable women in different categories such as Eshita Sharmin in technology and development, Afsana Zarin in driving inclusion through innovation, Nadia Anwar in changing communities with social business, Barrister Miti Sanjana in ensuring justice through legal profession, Zareen Mahmud Hosein in empowering women, Zyma Islam in Fourth State journalism, Elita Karim in music for social change, Tasnia Farin in breaking stereotypes through entertainment, Firdausi Qadri in improving public health and medical science, and Farah Kabir in lifetime achievement for outstanding contribution to equality and Bangladesh development.

The chief guest of this ceremony was Dr. Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh, Head of Anti-Corruption Reform Commission, Interim Government of Bangladesh and the special guest was Nazma Mobarek, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs. The 2024 National President of JCI Bangladesh, Imran Kadir, also spoke at the event. The keynote speech at the event was delivered by Rasheda K Choudhury, Executive Director (CEO) of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE).

Dr. Iftekharuzzaman emphasised the importance of recognizing women's contributions. "Women have played a pivotal role in shaping our society, and it is essential to acknowledge their achievements and inspire future generations," he said.

Mukhlesur Rahman Sarker, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, praised the awardees for their outstanding accomplishments. "These women have broken barriers and paved the way for others. Their dedication and resilience serve as an inspiration to us all," she stated.

Imran Kadir, the 2024 National President of JCI Bangladesh, expressed his pride in the organisation's commitment to empowering women. "JCI Bangladesh is dedicated to creating a more equitable world, and recognising the achievements of these remarkable women is a crucial step in that direction," he said.

The Women Inspiration Award event Director and 2024 National Secretary General of JCI Bangladesh, Fahim Ahmed said, "the Women Inspiration Award is a testament to the strength, resilience, and leadership of women in Bangladesh, and it is a privilege to celebrate their extraordinary contributions. "

The members of the national governing body, and presidents of different local organisations, and distinguished civil dignitaries were also present at the colourful programme.

Seyed Mosayeb Alam Eikiyo and Fatima Akhter Naz from JCI Bangladesh were the event advisor and convener of Women of Inspiration Award 2024.

JCI Bangladesh is an international organisation comprising active citizens aged 18-40 who work together, are engaged and committed to creating impact in their communities through making positive changes.