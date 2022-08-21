JCI Bangladesh holds extensive training programme for members

A two-day long extensive training programme was held among the members of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh at BCDM in Savar on Friday and Saturday.

With the theme "Leadership for today and tomorrow" the 2022 JCI Bangladesh Academy hosted the largest signature training while more than 200 members from across the country participated in the programme, said a press release on Sunday.

JCI Bangladesh National President Niaz Morshed Elite was present at the programme and conducted a training session, exchanging ideas for business and his story on the journey of business. He also offered encouragement and inspiration to all those attending in the programme.

The two-day long consisted of multiple interactive sessions. The sessions were conducted by a renowned and distinguished set of expert trainers and speakers including Sabrina Rahman, Quazi M Ahmed, Md Ashikuzzaman, Maksuda Akter Mou, Humaira Khan and Almasur Rahman.

The title sponsor of the event was the JCI Bangladesh Foundation and the platinum sponsors were Provati Insurance Company Limited and RR Kabel.

The organisation is found in over 100 countries and has a membership of more than 200,000 across the world.

JCI Bangladesh is running its operation in Bangladesh with 27 local organisations with member base of more than 2,000 from all across the country

Rumana Chowdhury, 2022 national training commissioner, was the event director, and convener of this year's academy was Erfan Haque, 2022 national executive assistant to National President.