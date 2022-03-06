JBL inaugurates new branch in Natore

JBL inaugurates new branch in Natore

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Janata Bank Ltd inaugurated its 919th branch in Natore's Lalpur Bazar on Thursday (3 March).

Member of Parliament of Natore-1 Shahidul Islam Bakul spoke as the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony, reads a press release.

MD & CEO of the bank Abdus Salam Azad, Director Ajit Kumar Pal, KM Shamsul Alam and Md Abdul Majid, DMD Md Asaduzzaman and General Manager Delwara Begum addressed the gathering as honourary guests.

Rajshahi Divisional Office General Manager Tapash Kumar Majumdar presided over the function, which was attended by local businessmen, eminent personalities and executives, officers and employees of all levels of the bank.

JBL / Janata Bank Limited / New Branch

