JBL celebrates Victory Day 2021

Officials of Janata Bank Limited (JBL) celebrated National Victory Day by placing a floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Thursday (16 December).

The floral wreath was placed by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of JBL, Md Abdus Salam Azad.

Directors of the bank KM Shamsul Alam, Ziauddin Ahmed and Md Abdul Majid, Deputy Managing Directors Md Abdul Jabber, Md Jashim Uddin and Quamrul Ahsan, high officials of Officers Association, CBA leaders and employees of the bank were also present on the spot.

The MD and CEO of the bank also hoisted the national flag at the head office premises.