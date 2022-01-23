JBL cardholders can now enjoy BOGO meals at Royal Tulip

Jamuna Bank Limited (JBL) has recently signed an agreement with Hotel Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa (Royal Tulip), Cox's Bazar.

DMD & Head of Business Mohammed Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury of the JBL and Group General Manager of Hotel Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa Azeem Shah signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations at Jamuna Bank Tower, reads a press release.

As per the agreement, Jamuna Bank credit card holders will enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 free buffet lunch and dinner at Kasbah restaurant round the year.

Managing Director & CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, DMD & CITO AKM Atiqur Rahman and other high officials from the bank and sales director manager and other high officials from Royal Tulip were present in this occasion.