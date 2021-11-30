JBL and Lakhoo’s Exchange ink deal on foreign remittance disbursement

Recently, a programme titled "Exchange of Documents" was held between Jamuna Bank Limited (JBL) and Lakhoo's Exchange at Oman for disbursement of foreign remittance under terms and conditions of the Foreign Remittance Policy.

The deal, signed at the head office of Lakhoo's Exchange, will enable the beneficiaries to receive their remittances from Lakhoo's Exchange through Jamuna Bank Limited very soon, according to a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of JBL Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, and Director of Lakhoo's Exchange Rejendra M Ved (Raju) exchanged the documents on behalf of their respective organisations, reads the press release.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation and Director of Jamuna Bank Limited Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Directors of Jamuna Bank Limited Md Sirajul Islam Varosha and Md Ismail Hossain Siraji, SVP & Head of NRB Banking & Foreign Remittance Division of JBL Md Abdus Sobhan, General Manager of Lakhoo's Exchange Affak Ayub Chogaley, along with other high officials were also present in the occasion.