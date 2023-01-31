JBCCI stresses on Economic Partnership Agreement between Japan-Bangladesh

Japan-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) President Hikari Kawai has emphasised on the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between Japan and Bangladesh.

During a courtesy call on the Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at his office on Sunday, Hikari Kawai also mentioned that the JBCCI formed a standing Committee on EPA to collect relevant information.

Hikari Kawai led the JBCCI delegation at the meeting, which also discussed potentials of further enhancing trade and investments between Japan and Bangladesh, reads a press release.

The JBCCI Delegation included M Jalalul Hai, vice president, Md Anwar Shahid, secretary general, Tadaoki Watanabe, treasurer, Matiur Rahman, advisor, Md Shariful Alam, advisor, Mohammed Sohel, director, Saori Fujimoto, director, Nayeemur Rahman, director and Md Emran, executive director.

In the Meeting the JBCCI president explained briefly about JBCCI and its contribution to promote bilateral trade relations between Japan and Bangladesh.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi thanked the JBCCI delegation for the courtesy meeting and their proposal on the EPA between the two friendly countries.