JBCCI, JCIAD jointly celebrate International Women's Day 2023

Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (JBCCI) and Japanese Commerce & Industry Association in Dhaka (JCIAD) jointly organised a seminar titled 'Creating & Embracing Equity in Workplace' in celebration of International Women's Day 2023 in Dhaka on 19 March.

Tatsuya Machida, charge d'affaires of the Embassy of Japan, attended the programme as the chief guest and Humaira Azam, MD and CEO of Trust Bank, was present as the guest speaker, reads a press release.

The board of directors of JBCCI and JCIAD, distinguished panellists along with the members of both JBCCI and JCIAD were present on the occasion.