JBCCI holds discussion on enhancing Japan-Bangladesh trade, investments

Corporates

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 09:45 pm

Related News

JBCCI holds discussion on enhancing Japan-Bangladesh trade, investments

TBS Report
07 June, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 09:45 pm
JBCCI holds discussion on enhancing Japan-Bangladesh trade, investments

A delegation of Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce (JBCCI) paid a courtesy call on Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary of commerce ministry, at his office in Dhaka on Wednesday (7 June). 

The delegation held a discussion on enhancing trade and investments between Japan and Bangladesh focusing on the EPA Joint Study between the two countries, reads a press release.

The JBCCI delegation, led by its President Myungho Lee, included Director Asif A Chowdhury, Secretary General Md Anwar Shahid, Joint Treasurer Maria Howlader, directors- Sugawara Manabu, Md Jahangir Alam Sarker, Saori Fujimoto, Mohammed Sohel and Nayeemur Rahman, Executive Director Md Emran, Manager Md Shahriar Omar, and Executive Officer Nahid Hassan. 

Myungho Lee explained briefly about JBCCI and its contribution to promote bilateral trade relations between Japan and Bangladesh. 

In his remarks, he emphasised on the EPA (Economic Partnership Agreement) between Japan and Bangladesh. He mentioned that JBCCI formed a Standing Committee on EPA/FTA to collect relevant information and extend support in the process of EPA/FTA. 

He also said this committee could be actively involved with the commerce ministry for any sort of support in this regard.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh informed that his ministry is working on the joint study and it started from April 2023. The next meeting between the ministry and Japan side will take place tentatively in July 2023. 

Abdus Samad Azad, joint secretary, explained that in this joint study, government officials from both sides are working closely and they will definitely keep close contact with JBCCI for getting suggestions regarding EPA issue.

JBCCI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

9h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

13h | Panorama
Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

10h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

8h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

9h | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

1d | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection