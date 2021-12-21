Jaya Ahsan to visit ‘Smritir Angina’ campaign winner houses

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 06:19 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Famous model and actress Jaya Ahsan will visit three houses of the  "Smritir Angina" campaign winners. 

The campaign was launched by Berger Luxury Silk Emulsion to help people showcase valuable memories through their walls, said a press release.

Under the campaign, the top twenty participants, along with one of their guests, will get an opportunity to have lunch or dinner with Jaya Ahsan.

The winners will also get a 50% discount on Berger Express Painting services. Besides, all participants will receive a 10% discount on the services.

The "Smritir Angina" campaign aims to emphasise the importance that walls hold while inspiring creativity among participants, the press release added. 

Participants have to share the picture of their favorite memory with a story.

Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, senior general manager osales and marketing at Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, said, "Memories on walls celebrate the family as a whole and represent all the good times spent over the years."

"The 'Smritir Angina' campaign focuses on reminding us of the important memories we hold dear to our hearts and gives them a much deeper meaning. We hope that people will take part in this campaign and enjoy the amazing rewards," he added. 

One can participate in the campaign by visiting smritirangina.bergerlse.com. The last date of submission is 31 December, 2021.

