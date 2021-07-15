Jaya Ahsan becomes Berger’s new face for its Luxury Silk Product

Eminent model and actress Jaya Ahsan has paired up with paint solution manufacturer Berger Paints Bangladesh (BPBL)' as the ambassador for its Luxury Silk Product.

Under the agreement, Jaya Ahsan will be seen as Berger's Luxury Silk Product face in various campaigns, engagement sessions, and other promotional activities for the next 2 years, reads a press release.

Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, senior general manager at Sales & Marketing department of Berger Paints Bangladesh; AKM Sadeque Nawaj, general manager at Marketing department of Berger Paints Bangladesh and Muneer Ahmed Khan, managing director & creative chief at Unitrend Limited were present during the signing ceremony.

"Berger is undoubtedly one of the few brands in Bangladesh which do not require any introduction to customers. I am delighted to have the opportunity to represent one such acknowledged brand and hopeful that this will bring me newer fan engagement experiences to cherish lovingly," said the actress.

Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, senior general manager at Sales & Marketing department of Berger Paints Bangladesh, said, "It is our pleasure to have such a wonderful personality like Jaya Ahsan promoting the slogans of Berger Luxury Silk Products. Her acceptance and integrity are as alluring as her acting prowess, which Berger believes, must add a new flair to its brand value and market presence."