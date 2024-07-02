Javed Muneer Ahmad re-elected as chairman of NSU Board of Trustees

Javed Muneer Ahmad has been re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of North South University (NSU) Trust for 2024-2025, effective 1 July. This announcement was made during the 13th Annual General Meeting of the NSU Trust on 30 June.

This marks Mr. Javed Ahmad's second term as Chairman following the Honorable Chancellor's appointment of the reconstituted NSU Board on August 16, 2022. A founding member of NSU, Mr. Ahmad's first tenure as Chairman (2023-24) was noted for establishing transparent and integrity-driven policies, putting strong focus on institutional governance practices and championing a roadmap to achieving higher educational standards and research practices at NSU.

Upon being elected as Chairman for the second term, Mr. Ahmad expressed his gratitude for the support he received from the NSU Board of Trustees. He also acknowledged the honor and responsibility of representing NSU's Board of Trustees, students, parents, faculty, and management. He emphasized his commitment to the founding principles of NSU as laid down by his father, Mr. Muslehuddin Ahmad, the founder of NSU and pioneer of the private university sector of Bangladesh. During NSU's inception and foundational period before and after 1992, Mr. Javed Ahmad played a crucial role in the formation and initial setup of NSU, the first private university in Bangladesh.

Looking to the future, Mr. Ahmad, a leader in Bangladesh's IT Industry, is eager to promote high-quality research at NSU with an application context that includes Bangladesh as well as the global arena. He is also a big proponent of having students at NSU engage in meaningful research performed as part of their undergraduate experience. As part of his focus on promoting advanced research, Mr. Ahmad has proposed and championed NSU's Institute on Artificial Intelligence, which is in the early stages of being planned and established. "Through this advanced research institute on AI, we want NSU researchers to be engaged as thought-leaders and experts in this fast-evolving field, and we want to establish collaborations with other local and international research institutions, government agencies, and private industry to solve complex problems through a multi-disciplinary approach.', Mr. Ahmad said.

Mr. Javed Ahmad, the founding managing director of Aprosoft Consulting and Training Corp Ltd, brings over 35 years of experience in the IT industry to his position. After completing his Electrical Engineering degree from Brown University, USA, Mr. Ahmad began his career as an Engineer before transitioning to the rapidly growing US-based software industry in 1990. In 2006, he established Aprosoft's highly successful Bangladesh office, offering global-class software development services to North American and EU customers. He also has experience working with software startups, providing his expertise in product development and business strategy.

Mr. Ahmad also served on the boards of federally regulated non-profit organizations in the USA for over 25 years. He is deeply committed to engaging in socially impactful and transformative work.

As Mr. Ahmad assumes his role as the Chairman of the Board for 2024-25, NSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam said: "We have already seen Mr. Ahmad creating strong and positive impact at the university as Chairman, and we wish him a successful term, with the expectations of furthering NSU's growth and development under his inspiring leadership."