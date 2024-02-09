Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University Skill Development Club organises public speaking competition

09 February, 2024, 05:15 pm
Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University Skill Development Club organises public speaking competition

09 February, 2024, 05:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University Skill Development Club orchestrated the distinguished "Freshers' Choice 4.0" public speaking competition, emblematic of their signature event series.

The final competition took place on February 7, Wednesday in the university's conference room. Raihana Akter (Associate Professor and Chair Department of English Language and Literature), Chandan Kumar Pal (Assistant Professor Department of Finance and Banking), Monirul Islam Moni (Former General Secretary JKKNIU-SDC) were present as judges.

The event's triumph is attributed to the generous support of its sponsors, including Radiological Solutions Bangladesh as the co-sponsor, Zero Gravity Bangladesh as the entertainment partner, Kendrobindu as the book partner, Talisman as the logistics partner, Colmi Bangladesh as the gadget partner, The Business Standard as the media partner, Fuocoupdate as the food partner, and Spring Fragrances as the gift partner.

The champion of the competition was Md. Shahriar Zaman Khan Lalin, a student of the Anthropology Department. The first runner-up was Khadiza Chowdhury Dipa, a student of the Marketing Department, and the second runner-up was Md. Rezoyan Ahmed Nion, a student of the Finance and Banking Department.

The club's General Secretary, Lutful Nasif Pulak, expressed contentment, deeming the event tailored for the latest university cohort a distinctive initiative within Bangladesh's university club landscape. With the fourth edition of Freshers' Choice successfully executed, we vow to uphold this momentum in the future.

The competition showcased the top ten students from the semi-finals, with participants receiving certificates, books, and notebooks, while winners were recognized with certificates, crests, and enticing prizes.

