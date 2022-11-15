Jarvis celebrates 8 years anniversary

Jarvis is celebrating its 8-year anniversary in marketing sector.

Starting as a digital agency back in 2014 with just six people, currently it has transformed into an integrated marketing agency with 50 employees, said a press release.

The organisation received 10 Commward Awards for successfully pulling off campaigns like Domino's Pizza Bangladesh's Ramadan campaign and Berger Paints Bangladesh's Bangladesh Er Laal, Bangladesh Er Shobuj.

On the occasion Abdullah Abu Bakr, CEO of Jarvis, said "We are ecstatic to have crossed 8 glorious years in marketing our favorite brands, and we look forward to take more brands on a mission to go above and beyond!"

With high ambitions the agency is now looking to create stronger foothold using tech and traditional marketing mix.

