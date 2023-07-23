Japan's YAP Inc, JEC Inc, sign MoU with UniMed UniHealth Pharmaceuticals

23 July, 2023, 10:00 pm
YAP Inc and JEC Inc of Japan, and UniMed UniHealth Pharmaceuticals Ltd of Bangladesh recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Dhaka. 

As representative of their respective companies, Nazmul Hossain, managing director of UniMed UniHealth Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Masaya Yamamoto, CEO of YAP Inc, and Kenji Nakajima, CEO of JEC Inc, signed the MoU to outline the key areas of cooperation, set goals, and establish a framework for their partnership, reads a press release. 

The MOU will serve as a basis for their future negotiations and activities. Both companies expressed their interest in exploring potential business cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry between Japan and Bangladesh. They believe that such collaboration holds great potential for mutual growth and development.

Through the MoU, both countries are expected to increase pharmaceutical imports and exports in the future. 

Also, to outline the key areas of cooperation, set goals, and establish a framework for their partnership, the Japanese delegates visited UniMed UniHealth Pharmaceuticals Ltd's factory in Gazipur, giving an opportunity to showcase their manufacturing facilities, quality standards, and technological capabilities. Both companies believe that there are several areas where all companies can collaborate effectively.

