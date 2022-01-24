Japanese scientist addresses Dhaka webinar on 'Creation of New Robot Era'

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 04:51 pm

Japanese scientist addresses Dhaka webinar on 'Creation of New Robot Era'

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 04:51 pm
Japanese scientist addresses Dhaka webinar on &#039;Creation of New Robot Era&#039;

The Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Robot Olympiad jointly organised a webinar with Robo Garage CEO Takahashi Tomotaka in virtual attendance.

The webinar styled "The Creation of a New Robot Era" was held on Sunday in the capital, reads a press release.

In his lecture, Takahashi, the well-known Japanese robot creator, showed the video of a robot astronaut KIROBO in the mission onboard the International Space Station. 

The world's best-selling humanoid, ROBI, and Guinness record holder Evolt were also introduced. 

He demonstrated his creation, RoBoHon, a robot smartphone, which talked and danced. 

He emphasised the significance of curiosity and fun to survive the era of robots and AI. 

Mentioning that nowadays, most inventions start from fun, he hoped young students would focus on their curiosity and fun as the most important things. 

He said, "Innovators should have fun."

Ambassador ITO Naoki, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, said, "As Bangladesh graduates from LDC status soon, innovation and technology development will play a key role in coping with new challenges. Through this lecture, I hope that Tkakahashi's works inspire young students to realise new avenues in high-tech engineering and its practical application in Bangladesh."
Professor Lafifa Jamal, president of Bangladesh Robot Olympiad Committee, moderated the webinar. 

She stated that it was a vibrant seminar with many spontaneous questions. 

She hoped to extend research and technical collaboration between Japan and Bangladesh and work together in the time of the 4th revolution in the field of technology.

As requested by the Bangladesh Robot Olympiad to visit Bangladesh for an in-person lecture, Takahashi positively responded that he would like to visit Bangladesh once the Covid-19 situation gets better.

Students, researchers, teachers, engineers were present among the participants.

