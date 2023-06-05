Japanese realtor JP Building starts journey in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 10:13 pm

Japanese realtor JP Building starts journey in Bangladesh

Its first product Nippon elevator was inaugurated on Monday

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 10:13 pm
Japanese realtor JP Building starts journey in Bangladesh

Japanese real estate and construction company JP Building started its journey in Bangladesh with an investment of $20 million (equivalent to Tk216 crore) in the next three years.

Iwama Kiminori, Japanese High Commissioner to Bangladesh, and Akio Yamamoto, chairman of JP Build BD Co ltd, jointly inaugurated the "JP Build BD Co Ltd" and its first product Nippon elevator, at a ceremony on Monday at a city hotel. 

Susumu Saki, chairman of JBS Holdings Limited, Md Amin Helaly, vice president of FBCCI, Md Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury, director of FBCCI and managing director of JCX and Kamal Chowdhury, CEO, JBS Holdings Limited were also present, said a press release. 

Akio Yamamoto, chairman of JP Build BD Co, said "JP Build BD Co Ltd will play a special role in the development of Bangladesh's economy and manpower development. We will support the construction of modern and earthquake-resistant buildings by using skilled workers and modern technology from JAPAN." 

Yamamoto said the company has brought Japan's famous Nippon brand elevators to the Bangladesh market with Japanese modern technology and facilities with the best security system. This sophisticated and tasteful Nippon elevator will be available in the market from now on.

"If there is any problem, the elevator will automatically come to the ground floor and stop. This safety feature will save you from accidents. Even if the customer wants, the lift can be customised by placing an order at the factory in South Korea," Yamamoto added.

Iwama Kiminori, Japanese High Commissioner to Bangladesh, said, "Japan has always been interested in being a partner in development work with Bangladesh. JP Build is determined to provide modern technology and the best service. Hopefully, they will create a good position in Bangladesh."

Susumu Saki, chairman of JBS Holdings Limited, said, "Bangladesh is a very good place for business. As we get support from the government, we are able to do good business with the support of local businessmen."

Md Amin Helaly, vice president of FBCCI, said, "Foreign investors and domestic companies should work in a way that benefits both parties. FBCCI is ready to provide all kinds of support."

Director of FBCCI Md Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury said, "We don't get good quality elevators from Japan in Bangladesh. If we get elevators from famous brands like Nippon at competitive prices, then we will all be interested in using them."

