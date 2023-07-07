Japanese education method 'Kumon' now in Mohammadpur

Brac Kumon Mohammadpur Centre was launched on Thursday, introducing the "Kumon" method, a Japanese complementary education system for developing self-learning skills among children.

Designed by Japanese educator Toru Kumon in 1954, the special method puts emphasis on maximising the potential of each child through an individual study plan.

According to the 2020 survey by Japan's national broadcasting company, NHK World Japan, the Kumon method, considered one of Japan's best inventions, has been successfully improving math, English, and reading skills of children aged 3-16 years in 62 countries worldwide for over 65 years.

Furthermore, this method focuses on developing crucial 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving.

During the launching ceremony, Tushar Bhowmik, chief financial officer of Brac, said, "Brac and Kumon share a common objective of empowering individuals to unlock their full potential. Brac Kumon draws inspiration from the vision of fostering an unstoppable, aware, proficient, and dynamic generation in Bangladesh through the application of the Kumon Method."

Addressing the parents, special guest Arifa Jesmin Konika said, "As guardians, when we teach our children the process of how to learn something themselves without putting any extra pressure on them, a child can achieve their maximum potential — a principle Kumon has been promoting for more than 60 years."

In her opening speech, Farhana Jahan, an instructor at the Mohammadpur Centre, stated that the objective of Brac Kumon Mohammadpur Centre is to equip students with the necessary skills for a bright future and to nurture a capable workforce that will contribute to the development of Bangladesh.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Tushar Bhowmik, chief financial officer, Brac; prominent educationalist and entrepreneur Arifa Jesmin Konika; Nehal Bin Hasan, head of Brac Kumon Limited; as well as delegates from Kumon Japan and officials of Brac Kumon Limited and Brac.

Currently, 10 centres of Brac Kumon are operating in Dhaka, including the Mohammadpur Centre. There are plans already underway to open 50 centres across the country by 2025.