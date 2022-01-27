Japanese EZ to go into production next year: Envoy

Corporates

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 10:01 pm

Related News

Japanese EZ to go into production next year: Envoy

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki pays a courtesy call on FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 10:01 pm
Japanese EZ to go into production next year: Envoy

Factories in Araihazar Economic zone, dedicated to Japanese entrepreneurs will start next year, Japan's Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki said.

He disclosed the information during a courtesy call with Md Jashim Uddin, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) on Thursday afternoon, reads a press statement.

Ito Naoki said Bangladesh would be a major destination for Japanese entrepreneurs to invest in the future.

"The interest of Japanese companies is increasing, especially around the Araihazar economic zone. There is an opportunity to further develop the economy of Bangladesh by utilising this interest," he said.

However, the Japanese envoy called for making the investment environment friendlier.

Restriction on overseas remittance from branches, limitation in loans for working capital, restriction on royalty remittance, overdue payment, delay of LC, collection of additional income taxes and VAT, renewal of bond licence, the wage gap between inside and outside EPZ etc. are creating barriers to the investments, he said.

FBCCI President Jasim assured that his organisation will work sincerely with the government to solve the problems mentioned by Naoki.

He said more than a hundred Japanese companies have been doing business in Bangladesh for many years. Besides, Japan is one of the major partners of Bangladesh in development projects.

He added the popularity of Japanese products in this country is also relatively high as the domestic market has increased due to economic development.

Therefore, Japanese companies investing in Bangladesh are more likely to be profitable, he said.

FBCCI Vice Presidents Mohammad Amin Helaly, Md Habib Ullah Dawn, Directors Md Naser, Priti Chakraborty and Secretary-General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were also present at the meeting. 

 

Economy / Top News

FBCCI / Ambassador Ito Naoki / Japanese Economic Zone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

10h | Pursuit
Built on a budget of just $2 million, this riveting structure stands as an embodiment to how much can be achieved with so little. Photo: Asif Salman/URBANA

Less is More: How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

11h | Panorama
As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

2h | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

1d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

1d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka