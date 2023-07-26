Japanese company signs an agreement with Mayfair Stylewear
An agreement signing ceremony was held between Mayfair Stylewear, a Bangladeshi jute trading company and M2 Company Limited, a Japanese Import-Export company, in the presence of both company's CEO, COO and other executives.
Mayfair Stylewear visited last year in Japan to see the opportunity of jute diversified goods, reads a press release.
After their fruitful visit and meeting with potential buyers including M2 Co Ltd in Japan, they have signed an agreement for a long-term sustainable business relationship.
Mayfair Stylewear, they have built a strong outsourcing network and producing unit for their local and international buyers for jute diversified goods in Bangladesh.
In a short period of time, Mayfair Stylewear has been awarded as Best Innovative Brand by introducing the commercial Jute Blazer in a very niche segment of Bangladesh.