Japanese company signs an agreement with Mayfair Stylewear

S. M. Sajjad Hossain, CEO and Managing Partner of Mayfair Stylewear and Junji Mitsui, Chief Operating Officer of M2 Company Limited exchanged documents after signing an agreement for promoting traditional jute goods and jute diversified products from Bangladesh to Japan Market, held at Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

An agreement signing ceremony was held between Mayfair Stylewear, a Bangladeshi jute trading company and M2 Company Limited, a Japanese Import-Export company, in the presence of both company's CEO, COO and other executives.

Mayfair Stylewear visited last year in Japan to see the opportunity of jute diversified goods, reads a press release.

After their fruitful visit and meeting with potential buyers including M2 Co Ltd in Japan, they have signed an agreement for a long-term sustainable business relationship.

Mayfair Stylewear, they have built a strong outsourcing network and producing unit for their local and international buyers for jute diversified goods in Bangladesh.

In a short period of time, Mayfair Stylewear has been awarded as Best Innovative Brand by introducing the commercial Jute Blazer in a very niche segment of Bangladesh.