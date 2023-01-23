Japan provides Tk6.9m to Japanese Universities Alumni Association in Bangladesh

The Embassy of Japan has decided to extend grant assistance worth $66,216, or approximately Tk6.9 million, to the Japanese Universities Alumni Association in Bangladesh (JUAAB) for improving the facilities of Japanese Cultural Centre under the scheme of "Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots Projects (GCGP)" at the Embassy Monday (23 January).

Ambassador IWAMA Kiminori signed the "Grant Contract" for the project at his office in presence of Prof Dr MAM Yahia Khandoker, president of JUAAB, reads a press release.

Senior executive members of JUAAB also graced the occasion.

Japanese Universities Alumni Association in Bangladesh (JUAAB) is the association of the people who obtained their Bachelor, Master or PhD degrees from Japanese universities. JUAAB was established in 2000, on the historical occasion of the 30th anniversary of Japan's diplomatic recognition of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The association has been fostering friendship between the people of Bangladesh and Japan by facilitating academic exchanges, socio-cultural understanding and promoting mutual appreciation of our two nation's heritage. JUAAB is operating a Japanese Language School since 2001.

The organisation also has an Ikebana School in operation. Since 2002, JUAAB is organising Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) in cooperation with Japan Foundation and Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh. Moreover, JUAAB has been organising Japanese Language Speech Contest every year since 2008, under the financial support from The Japan Foundation, adds the release.

The association presently has more than 700 members.

The Japanese embassy in Bangladesh hopes to further promote Japanese language and culture in Bangladesh through this grass-root project.