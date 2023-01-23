Japan provides Tk6.9m to Japanese Universities Alumni Association in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
23 January, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 06:29 pm

Related News

Japan provides Tk6.9m to Japanese Universities Alumni Association in Bangladesh

Press Release
23 January, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 06:29 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The Embassy of Japan has decided to extend grant assistance worth $66,216, or approximately Tk6.9 million, to the Japanese Universities Alumni Association in Bangladesh (JUAAB) for improving the facilities of Japanese Cultural Centre under the scheme of "Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots Projects (GCGP)" at the Embassy Monday (23 January).

Ambassador IWAMA Kiminori signed the "Grant Contract" for the project at his office in presence of Prof Dr MAM Yahia Khandoker, president of JUAAB, reads a press release.

Senior executive members of JUAAB also graced the occasion.

Japanese Universities Alumni Association in Bangladesh (JUAAB) is the association of the people who obtained their Bachelor, Master or PhD degrees from Japanese universities. JUAAB was established in 2000, on the historical occasion of the 30th anniversary of Japan's diplomatic recognition of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The association has been fostering friendship between the people of Bangladesh and Japan by facilitating academic exchanges, socio-cultural understanding and promoting mutual appreciation of our two nation's heritage. JUAAB is operating a Japanese Language School since 2001.

The organisation also has an Ikebana School in operation. Since 2002, JUAAB is organising Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) in cooperation with Japan Foundation and Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh. Moreover, JUAAB has been organising Japanese Language Speech Contest every year since 2008, under the financial support from The Japan Foundation, adds the release.

The association presently has more than 700 members.

The Japanese embassy in Bangladesh hopes to further promote Japanese language and culture in Bangladesh through this grass-root project.

Japanese Universities Alumni Association in Bangladesh / Japan Embassy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

8h | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

7h | TBS Stories
Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

23h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

22h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port