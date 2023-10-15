 'Japan Job Fair 2023' held at UIU

Corporates

Press Release
15 October, 2023, 05:05 pm
15 October, 2023, 05:05 pm

 &#039;Japan Job Fair 2023&#039; held at UIU

The opening ceremony of the job fest titled "Japan Job Fair 2023" was held on Saturday at 10:00am at UIU auditorium, United City, Madani Avenue, Dhaka -1212. 

The programme was organised by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Japan, reads a press release.

Japan's Ambassador tod Dhaka Kiminori Iwama was present as the chief guest. Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, Vice Chancellor (In-charge) of UIU was Present as the Special Guest.  The welcome address was delivered by Ms. Yoriko Ueda, Founder & CEO, Venturas Ltd. in the ceremony.

A total of 13 companies from Japan came to conduct interviews and recruitment sessions. There was no fee for this and online and offline registration was required to participate in the fair. Companies like Mitsubishi Corporation, NICCA Chemical Co., Ltd. Bangladesh, Nippon Koei Bangladesh Ltd. TNY Legal Bangladesh Ltd., Greentool Co. Ltd., Goshu Kohsan (Bangladesh) Co. Ltd. Tekken Corporation, SUN Co. Ltd., Kokorozashi Japan Ltd., Sojitz Asia Pte Ltd, Bangladesh Liaison Office, Sanyo Engineering & Construction Inc. and Willtec Co. Ltd. were there to conduct the overall recruitment session.

The Chief Guest said that - through this job fair the development of the two countries will play an important role and the good relations between the two countries will increase from generation to generation. It is the largest job fair of Japanese companies in Bangladesh. He also expressed the hope of doing this job fair on a larger scale in the future.

The Special Guest UIU VC (In-charge) Prof. Dr. Md. Abul Kashem Mia said that - those who will be employed in the different organizations of Japan by this job fair, will play an important role in the development as well as brightening the image of Bangladesh.

Faculty Members, Officials, Students, Job seekers and different corporate persons in Bangladesh and abroad were present in the ceremony.

