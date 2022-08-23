Japan Embassy oganises screening of 'Welcome Bangabandhu (1973)'

Japan's Embassy in Dhaka and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs jointly organised the screening of "Welcome Bangabandhu", a documentary video of Bangabandhu's historical visit to Japan in October 1973.

The commitment to further strengthen ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries, of which Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman laid the foundation, was reiterated by both countries on the occasion of the screening.

At the program, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masud Bin Momen, and Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki spoke on the significance of Bangabanhu's visit to Japan in October 1973, reads a press release.

As the Chief Guest of the programme, the Foreign Minister expressed his condolences for the tragic death of the former Prime Minister of Japan ABE Shinzo by referring to him as a true friend of Bangladesh.

He then showed his appreciation for Japan's continuous support for the development and prosperity of Bangladesh. He also expressed his wish to enhance the comprehensive partnership between Japan and Bangladesh at a strategic level.

As the Special Guest, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam began his statement by paying his deep respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rhaman & members of his family, who were martyred on 15 August, 1975 and to late Mr. ABE Shinzo, Former Prime Minister of Japan. He mentioned that, as epitomized by the contribution of HAYAKAWA Takashi, a Diet member of Japan, has always stood beside Bangladesh even since before the War of Liberation for the development of Bangladesh. He expressed his hope that the relationship of two countries will be further developed, including more investment form Japan, through the possible visit to Japan by Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheik Hasina in this year.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen mentioned that he appreciated the efforts of the Japanese government and the Embassy of Japan to Bangladesh to create the documentary film about the Bangabanhu's historical visit to Japan. He also highlighted that Japan is a true friend of Bangladesh by referring to the significance of Japan's continuous support on the development of Bangladesh. He lastly expressed his expectation for young generations in both countries to watch this documentary to understand the deep relationships between two countries and enhance it further.

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki mentioned that the excellent bilateral relations, established by the successful visit of Bangabandhu to Japan in October 1973, would be further strengthened in this important year of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh.

He also introduced Bangabandhu's remarks on his desire for a free and peaceful Indian Ocean and stressed that Japan would work with Bangladesh to realize a vision of "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)". He also expressed his wish to realize the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan later in the year, marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh.