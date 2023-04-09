Japan ambassador hosts reception of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in Ctg

Ambassador of Japan IWAMA Kiminori and IWAMA Tomomi hosted a reception in Chittagong Club on 9 April on the occasion of port visit by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

The event was organised on the occasion of the port visit by JS URAGA and JS AWAJI to strengthen relations with Chattogram communities, said a press release.

Rear Admiral Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury, commander, Chattogram Naval Area (COMCHIT), Rear Admiral S M Moniruzzaman, commander, Bangladesh Navy Fleet (COMBAN), Mahbubul Alam, president, the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI) and Captain NAKAI Eiichi, commander of Minesweeper Division One, JMSDF graced the occasion.

In his opening speech, Ambassador IWAMA said the port visit by JS URAGA and JS AWAJI is the practical cooperation between Japan and Bangladesh in order to realise "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)" for ensuring a rule-based international order, in order to bring stability and prosperity for every country as well as to secure peace and prosperity in the region.

He also referred to Japan's new plan for FOIP announced by Prime Minister of Japan KISHIDA Fumio on 20 March. In the new plan, four pillars of cooperation for FOIP were launched; "Principles for Peace and Rules for Prosperity", "Addressing Challenges in an Indo-Pacific Way", "Multi-layered Connectivity", and "Extending Efforts for Security and Safe Use of the "Sea" to the "Air".

Ambassador IWAMA expressed his expectation that Bangladesh would play a vital role in materialising the new vision based on the new pillars since Japan focuses on "Development of an Industrial Value Chain connecting the Bay of Bengal and North Eastern Region of India" as a concrete example of the third pillar of "Multi-layered Connectivity" and emphasised the importance of further strengthening connectivity in the Bay of Bengal region including Chattogram. He also mentioned that this port visit is also one of the fourth pillar of practical cooperation for realising the FOIP, reads the release.

According to the media release, Japan and Bangladesh have started a new voyage toward the next 50 years of bilateral relations from this year since the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations last year.

Ambassador IWAMA expressed his hope that this port visit would strengthen bilateral relations as well as securing peace, stability and prosperity in the region.