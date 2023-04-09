Japan ambassador hosts reception of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in Ctg

Corporates

Press Release
09 April, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 09:05 pm

Related News

Japan ambassador hosts reception of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in Ctg

Press Release
09 April, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 09:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ambassador of Japan IWAMA Kiminori and IWAMA Tomomi hosted a reception in Chittagong Club on 9 April on the occasion of port visit by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

The event was organised on the occasion of the port visit by JS URAGA and JS AWAJI to strengthen relations with Chattogram communities, said a press release.

Rear Admiral Abdullah Al Mamun Chowdhury, commander, Chattogram Naval Area (COMCHIT), Rear Admiral S M Moniruzzaman, commander, Bangladesh Navy Fleet (COMBAN), Mahbubul Alam, president, the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI) and Captain NAKAI Eiichi, commander of Minesweeper Division One, JMSDF graced the occasion.

In his opening speech, Ambassador IWAMA said the port visit by JS URAGA and JS AWAJI is the practical cooperation between Japan and Bangladesh in order to realise "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)" for ensuring a rule-based international order, in order to bring stability and prosperity for every country as well as to secure peace and prosperity in the region.

He also referred to Japan's new plan for FOIP announced by Prime Minister of Japan KISHIDA Fumio on 20 March. In the new plan, four pillars of cooperation for FOIP were launched; "Principles for Peace and Rules for Prosperity", "Addressing Challenges in an Indo-Pacific Way", "Multi-layered Connectivity", and "Extending Efforts for Security and Safe Use of the "Sea" to the "Air".

Ambassador IWAMA expressed his expectation that Bangladesh would play a vital role in materialising the new vision based on the new pillars since Japan focuses on "Development of an Industrial Value Chain connecting the Bay of Bengal and North Eastern Region of India" as a concrete example of the third pillar of "Multi-layered Connectivity" and emphasised the importance of further strengthening connectivity in the Bay of Bengal region including Chattogram. He also mentioned that this port visit is also one of the fourth pillar of practical cooperation for realising the FOIP, reads the release.

According to the media release, Japan and Bangladesh have started a new voyage toward the next 50 years of bilateral relations from this year since the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations last year.

Ambassador IWAMA expressed his hope that this port visit would strengthen bilateral relations as well as securing peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Ambassador of Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Implementing circularity in the fashion industry of Bangladesh has some challenges but by addressing these properly, we can reap the enormous benefits it offers. Photo: Reuters

The imperatives of circular fashion

8h | Panorama
Martin Ivens. Illustration: TBS

Intellectuals still have a key role to play in politics

9h | Thoughts
Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How discriminatory language towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

10h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to Stay Safe in a Heat Wave

How to Stay Safe in a Heat Wave

3h | TBS Stories
Russians enter central Bakhmut

Russians enter central Bakhmut

1h | TBS World
What is the possibility of a career as an animator?

What is the possibility of a career as an animator?

4h | TBS Stories
Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

Potters are busy in Munshiganj on the occasion Naboborsho

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs