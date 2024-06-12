JANO revolutionises nutrition governance with ICT4Nutrition workshop

Joint Action for Nutrition Outcome (JANO) is proud to announce the successful execution of the ICT4Nutrition Workshop, a pioneering initiative aimed at advancing nutrition governance through innovative ICT solutions.

Held at the Inter Continental Dhaka, the workshop brought together esteemed dignitaries, government officials, development partners, and practitioners to explore the transformative potential of technology in addressing nutrition challenges.

workshop featured insightful discussions and reflections from esteemed speakers, including representatives from the Bangladesh National Nutrition Council, government officials, and key stakeholders in the nutrition sector. Participants had the opportunity to learn about JANO's ICT interventions, understand the development background of the applications, and experience firsthand how these technologies are impacting nutritional governance.

Speaking at the event, Md. Shamsul Arefin, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, emphasized the crucial role of technology in driving sustainable solutions for nutrition challenges. Dr. Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Acting Director General of the Bangladesh National Nutrition Council, offered profound perspectives on the critical nexus between nutrition governance and public health. His expertise illuminates the path forward towards achieving comprehensive nutrition outcomes.

During the event, the special guests covered diverse topics essential to nutrition governance and sustainable development. Mr. Md Shahidul Alam ndc emphasized food security and nutrition monitoring, reflecting the government's dedication to citizens' well-being. Md. Habibur Rahman highlighted ICT's transformative role in governance, stressing digital empowerment's necessity. Md. Mamunur Rashid offered insights into global health challenges, advocating for collaborative solutions. Edwin Koekkoek discussed inclusive development strategies, emphasizing holistic approaches. Margherita Capalbi illuminated innovative rural development initiatives promoting food security. Elisabeth Schreiber shared CARE Austria's humanitarian endeavors, showcasing commitment to community empowerment and sustainable progress.