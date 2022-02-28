Janata Bank recognises Beximco as ‘best customer’

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Janata Bank Limited has honored Beximco Group as the "best customer" at the bank's "Best Exporter Award" ceremony at a five-star hotel in the capital on Sunday (27 February).

The chairman of the bank Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman handed over the "best customer" crest to Sohail F Rahman, chairman, Beximco Group, said a press release.

Mahfuzur Rahman also handed over the crest for the second highest exporter to Salman Farooqi, managing director and Abdul Quddus, executive director of Multi-fabs Limited.

He then handed over the crest for the third highest exporter to Syed Abu Afsar, managing director of Organic Shrimps Limited.

In his welcome address, Janata Bank MD and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad said that in 2021, Beximco Group exported goods worth Tk11, 610 crore through Janata Bank, which amounted to $1.36 billion. "Janata Bank made a total profit of Tk 707 crore through Beximco. About 79% of the bank's total export trade has been through local offices. Beximco Group provided 86% of the branch's export trade," he added.

He further said, "The group has also repaid its loan instalments regularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from this, Multi-fabs Limited became the 2nd highest exporter with a total export of Tk 583 crore and Organic Shrimps Limited Group became the 3rd highest exporter of Janata Bank with a total export of Tk 288 crore."

State-owned banks have played an important role in the development of the country's major industries, said Salman F Rahman, vice chairman of Beximco Group, also the chief guest at the event.

Salman F Rahman urged young bankers to bring modern information technology banking services to the marginalised people. "Without the business cooperation of these banks, the big industrial factories could not have come so far."

Among others, Director of the bank Ajit Kumar Pal, KM Shamsul Alam, Md Asad Ullah, Ziauddin Ahmed, Md Abdul Majid, Rubina Amin and Meshkat Ahmed Chowdhury, Beximco Group Executive Director Mostafa Zamanul Bahar, Beximco Textiles CFO Anil Kumar Maheshwari, Beximco Pharma CFO Ali Newaz Senior GM, and senior executives including Masum Mia were also present.

Janata Bank Limited / Beximco / Award

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

