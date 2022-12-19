Janata Bank receives SAFA Award

Janata Bank Limited has received the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Gold Award for best financial report.

Janata Bank Board of Directors Chairman SM Mahfuzur Rahman and director Ajit Kumar Pal received the award from the Auditor General of Nepal at a conference held in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday (18 December), reads a press release.

Janata Bank Limited recently received the ICMAB Best Corporate Award (Gold 1st place) and ICAB Certificate of Merit for its Annual Report 2021.