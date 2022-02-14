Janata Bank receives SAFA Award

Corporates

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 05:00 pm

Janata Bank receives SAFA Award

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 05:00 pm
Janata Bank receives SAFA Award

Janata Bank Limited has received the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Award for best financial report.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka hosted the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Best Reporting Award-2020 recently.

A ceremony was held at the auditorium of the CA building in Karwan Bazar in the capital on Wednesday (9 February) to give recognition to the best on behalf of SAFA.

ICAB President Md Shahadat Hossain FCA handed over the award to Janata Bank Deputy Managing Director Md Kamrul Ahsan and Deputy General Manager Md Khorshed Alam, said a press release. 

SAFA advisor AKM Delwar Hossain, former ICAB president Mahmudul Hasan Khasru and council member Md Humayun Kabir were also present at the ceremony. 

Janata Bank also received the ICMAB Certificate of Merit Award for its annual report in 2020. 

