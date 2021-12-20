Janata Bank ranks second in national cyber drill competition

TBS Report
20 December, 2021, 07:15 pm
Janata Bank has ranked second in national cyber drill competition organised by Bangladesh Computer Incident Response Team on the occasion of gold jubilee of independence and Digital Bangladesh Day-2021.

In the two-day drill, about 1,750 participants in 370 teams from various government and non-government financial institutions, regulatory bodies, law enforcement agencies, universities and private service organisations participated.

A five-member team named "JBL Cyber Frontliners" participated in the competition.

Bangladesh Bank got first place in the same category of the drill. 
 

Janata Bank Limited

