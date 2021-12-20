Janata Bank ranks second in national cyber drill competition

Janata Bank has ranked second in national cyber drill competition organised by Bangladesh Computer Incident Response Team on the occasion of gold jubilee of independence and Digital Bangladesh Day-2021.

In the two-day drill, about 1,750 participants in 370 teams from various government and non-government financial institutions, regulatory bodies, law enforcement agencies, universities and private service organisations participated.

A five-member team named "JBL Cyber Frontliners" participated in the competition.

Bangladesh Bank got first place in the same category of the drill.

