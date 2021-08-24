Janata Bank provides food aid to the poor on National Mourning Day

Corporates

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 08:15 pm

Janata Bank organised a food distribution program on the 46th martyrdom anniversary of our father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Motijheel.

Md. Abdus Salam Azad (FF), MD and CEO of the bank was present at the program as the chief guest at the head office premises of Janata Bank Limited on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, said a press release.

Md Abdus Salam Azad said that Janata Bank is providing food aid to the marginal people during the pandemic.

Md Jasim Uddin and Md Abdul Jabbar, DMD of the bank and, Md Mahfuzur Rahman, GM of Janata Bhaban corporate branch and freedom fighter Md Sirajul Islam, former general secretary of Jatiya Sramik League and advisor of Janata Bank CBA were present as special guests.

Executives and employees of all levels of Janata Bank were also present on the occasion.

 

 

Janata Bank Limited

