Janata Bank provides financial assistance to Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation

Janata Bank Limited has recently provided financial assistance to Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation for the formation of independent welfare fund to cover medical expenses of injured kabaddi players.

MD and CEO of Janata Bank and Vice-President of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation Abdus Salam Azad handed over the donation cheque to Police IGP and President of Kabaddi Federation Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on Monday (28 November) at the capital's Police Headquarters, reads a press release.

At that time, Addl IGP of Tourist Police and General Secretary of Kabaddi Federation Habibur Rahman and Joint Secretary-2 Newaz Sohag were also present.