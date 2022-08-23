Janata Bank organises meeting, doa mahfil to commemorate National Mourning Day

Corporates

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 05:25 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of the National Mourning Day, a discussion meeting and prayer ceremony was held at the initiative of Institutional Unit of Independence Bankers Parishad of the Janata Bank Limited. 

Last Monday (22 August) in the meeting held at the head office of the bank, presidium member of Bangladesh Awami League Advocate Kamrul Islam MP was the chief guest and MD and CEO of the bank freedom fighter Md Abdus Salam Azad spoke as the main discussant, reads a press release. 

In the meeting presided over by the President of Janata Bank Independence Bankers Parishad Eng Md Mizanur Rahman, also present were former president of Chhatra League Md Bahadur Bepari, President of Independence Bankers Parishad Md Shawkat Hossain Sajal, General Secretary Md Shabbir Ahmed Shimul, CBA president, Md Rafiqul Islam and General Secretary Md Anisur Rahman, and others. 

A special doa mahfil was held at the end of the meeting to pray for the peace of the departed souls of the father of the nation along with his family.

Janata Bank / National Mourning Day / doa mahfil

