Janata Bank organises basic foundation course for its officers

Janata Bank has organised a 30-day foundation course for its officers (Batch No-07/2022).

The bank's Managing Director and CEO Abdus Salam Azad recently inaugurated the course at Janata Bank Staff College Dhaka.

A total of 50 apprentice officers of the bank are participating in the training course.

Abdus Salam Azad advised the trainees to develop themselves in the banking profession with honesty, devotion and ethics.

Janata Bank Staff College Dhaka Principal (GM) Md. Ruhul Amin along with other executives and faculty members were present at the opening ceremony.

