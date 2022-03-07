Janata Bank observes 7 March with due dignity

Janata Bank Ltd (JBL) has celebrated the historic 7 March with due dignity.

Md Abdus Salam Azad, MD and CEO of the Bank, laid a floral wreath at the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the bank's head office, reads a press release.

The bank's deputy managing directors Md Abdul Jabbar and Md Kamrul Ahsan; senior managers, officers and employees including general managers were present on the occasion.

On the occasion of the day, the national flag was hoisted at all branches of Janata Bank and the head office and departmental offices were illuminated.