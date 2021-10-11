Janata Bank Ltd holds its ALCO meeting

The Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) meeting of Janata Bank limited was held at its head office in Dhaka on Sunday.

Md Abdus Salam Azad, F.F., MD & CEO presided over the Meeting. Md. Abdul Jabber, DMD, A K M Shariat Ullah, CFO all GM's of the bank and Concern DGM were present on the Meeting which was presided by the bank's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director Md Abdus Salam Azad, said a press release.

Md. Abdus Salam Azad advised all to increase deposit and disburse CSME to new entrepreneur, reduce classification, increase Cash Recovery.