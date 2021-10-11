Janata Bank Ltd holds its ALCO meeting

Corporates

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 04:17 pm

Related News

Janata Bank Ltd holds its ALCO meeting

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 04:17 pm
Janata Bank Ltd holds its ALCO meeting

The Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) meeting of Janata Bank limited was held at its head office in Dhaka on Sunday.

Md Abdus Salam Azad, F.F., MD & CEO presided over the Meeting. Md. Abdul Jabber, DMD, A K M Shariat Ullah, CFO all GM's of the bank and Concern DGM were present on the Meeting which was presided by the bank's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director Md Abdus Salam Azad, said a press release.

Md. Abdus Salam Azad advised all to increase deposit and disburse CSME to new entrepreneur, reduce classification, increase Cash Recovery.

Janata Bank / ALCO Meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

3h | Videos
Prevention and cure for Dengue fever: EP - 06

Prevention and cure for Dengue fever: EP - 06

3h | Videos
Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Ressa and Dimitri Muratov win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

1d | Videos
The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

The first nuclear reactor installed at Rooppur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally

6
AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case
Crime

AB Bank DMD out on bail hours after arrest in fraud case