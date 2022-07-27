Janata Bank Ltd holds ALCO meeting 

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 07:45 pm

The Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) meeting of Janata Bank limited was held at its head office in Dhaka on Wednesday. 

Md Abdus Salam Azad, MD & CEO of the bank presided over the meeting, reads a press release. 

Md. Abdul Jabber, Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman, Md Asaduzzaman and Md Quamrul Ahsan, DMDs of the bank and all other senior officials were also present at the time.
Md Abdus Salam Azad in his inauguration speech advised all to increase deposit and disburse CSME to new entrepreneur, reduce classification, increase cash recovery and foreign remittance. 
 

 

