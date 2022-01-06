Janata Bank lays foundation stone in Kishoreganj

Janata Bank has laid the foundation stone of a new building on its own land in Kharampatti, Kishoreganj on Wednesday (5 January).

Director of Janata Bank Muhammed Asad Ullah inaugurated the foundation laying ceremony as chief guest, reads a press release.

MD and CEO of Janata Bank Abdus Salam presided over the programme and Kishoreganj Mayor Parvez Miya was present as special guest.

General Manager of the bank's Mymensingh divisional office Kamruzzaman Khan, General Manager of central branch's Credit Division Mashfiul Bari and General Manager of Risk Management Division Ramzan Bahar were present at the event among other executives and officials.

After the ceremony, Director Asad Ullah distributed winter clothes among the underprivileged of the Kishoreganj area.