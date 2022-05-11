Janata Bank launches ‘trees for birthday’ campaign 

Janata Bank launches ‘trees for birthday’ campaign 

Janata Bank has launched a campaign to gift trees on birthdays under the Our Home Greening Programme. 

Freedom fighter Md Abdus Salam Azad, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, inaugurated the campaign Wednesday (11 May), reads a press release. 

"We need to take the lead in planting trees in schools, colleges, roads, dams and abandoned areas to reduce global warming and protect the environment. At the same time, we need to create greenery in our homes and workplaces to reduce carbon emissions," he said at a meeting marking the inauguration. 

Abdus Salam urged everyone to distribute tree saplings as gifts on their birthdays. 

Janata Bank is giving priority to green banking, he added. 

Mohammad Hossain, the greening programme coordinator and former managing director of Sonali Bank, said everyone should work together with dedication to accelerate greening activities.

"Under this programme, three pilot projects have already been undertaken on a voluntary basis," added Hossain. 

Janata Bank DMDs Md Abdul Jabbar, Sheikh Md Zaminur Rahman and Md Asaduzzaman, former DMD of Palli Sanchay Bank Md Shahidul Islam and other senior executives were present on the occasion.
 

