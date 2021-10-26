Janata Bank IT forum donates 100 books to Mujib corner

Janata Bank Limited (JBL) IT Forum has donated 100 books to the state-owned bank's Mujib Corner, established in the remembrance of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The forum members handed over the books to the bank's Managing Director and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad in a programme held at the bank's head office on Monday, said a press release.

Deputy Managing Directors Md Jasim Uddin and Md Abdul Jabbar, CFO AKM Shariyat Ullah, FCA an general managers of different branches of the bank were present as special guest at the programme.

Among others JBL IT Forum General Secretary Bayezid Hasan Bhuiyan and central executive committee members attended the programme with the association President Alin Boby in the chair.