Janata Bank IT forum donates 100 books to Mujib corner

Corporates

26 October, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 09:43 pm

Related News

Janata Bank IT forum donates 100 books to Mujib corner

The forum members handed over the books to the bank’s Managing Director and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad on Monday

26 October, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2021, 09:43 pm
Janata Bank IT forum donates 100 books to Mujib corner

Janata Bank Limited (JBL) IT Forum has donated 100 books to the state-owned bank's Mujib Corner, established in the remembrance of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The forum members handed over the books to the bank's Managing Director and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad in a programme held at the bank's head office on Monday, said a press release. 

Deputy Managing Directors Md Jasim Uddin and Md Abdul Jabbar, CFO AKM Shariyat Ullah, FCA an general managers of different branches of the bank were present as special guest at the programme. 

Among others JBL IT Forum General Secretary Bayezid Hasan Bhuiyan and central executive committee members attended the programme with the association President Alin Boby in the chair.

 

Janata Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

Dhanmondi Lake to be protected with proper planning

11h | Videos
$12-15bn smuggled out a year

$12-15bn smuggled out a year

11h | Videos
Menstrual health facts everyone should know

Menstrual health facts everyone should know

11h | Videos
Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

Syrian refugee puppet ‘Little Amal’ completes journey in England

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF